// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Genocide doc "Architects of Denial" under Oscar consideration

Armenian Genocide doc
October 11, 2017 - 11:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Executive Producer Montel Williams has announced that the Armenian Genocide film "Architects of Denial" is one of 159 documentaries qualifying for Oscar consideration, ANCA Western Region said in a Facebook post.

The documentary was initially among a pool of over 26,000 entries submitted.

"Architects of Denial" chronicles the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and features interviews with, and footage of, such notable public figures as Oscar-winning filmmaker George Clooney, former American president Barack Obama, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assangeis

The film is now available on DVD and for digital download.

The documentary opened in select theaters in Los Angeles on October 6.

Related links:
ANCA Western Region's Facebook post
 Top stories
Sergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: VarsitySergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: Varsity
Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
New Hamasyan video gives inside look at European tourNew Hamasyan video gives inside look at European tour
Jazz musician and composer Tigran Hamasyan launches a European tour, featuring music from his new album, "An Ancient Observer".
John Malkovich sends message ahead of Armenia visitJohn Malkovich sends message ahead of Armenia visit
“I am here in quite rainy San Sebastian in the best country, in Spain. I’m gonna see you soon, I look forward to that,” the actor says.
Sarah Jessica Parker says no ‘Sex and the City 3' happeningSarah Jessica Parker says no ‘Sex and the City 3' happening
She explained, “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
‘Karate Kid’ sequel series coming to YouTube Red
Next "Game of Thrones" episode leaks online
Fans predict how Donna from "Kevin Can Wait" will die
Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother' teaser will creep everyone out
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
2019 UEFA qualifiers: Armenia's U21 team defeated by Austria With a score of 0:5, the Austrians netted all the goals in the second half of the game, placing Armenia on the third spot.
Amazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBook Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is so much better than last season - pundit Nigel Winterburn says it is because he is playing in the position he became accustomed with at Dortmund.
U.S. drone strike kills top Nusra leaders in Syria's Idlib According to sources, the drone identified and hit key building north of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib province.