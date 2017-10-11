Armenian Genocide doc "Architects of Denial" under Oscar consideration
October 11, 2017 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Executive Producer Montel Williams has announced that the Armenian Genocide film "Architects of Denial" is one of 159 documentaries qualifying for Oscar consideration, ANCA Western Region said in a Facebook post.
The documentary was initially among a pool of over 26,000 entries submitted.
"Architects of Denial" chronicles the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and features interviews with, and footage of, such notable public figures as Oscar-winning filmmaker George Clooney, former American president Barack Obama, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assangeis
The film is now available on DVD and for digital download.
The documentary opened in select theaters in Los Angeles on October 6.
