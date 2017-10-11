// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian editor to appear in French court for decrying Genocide denier

Armenian editor to appear in French court for decrying Genocide denier
October 11, 2017 - 13:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The editor of Nouvelles d'Armenie, an France-based magazine covering Armenia-related issues, Ara Toranian will face a "defamation lawsuit" brought against him for comparing a negationist of the Armenian Genocide to Holocaust denier Robert Faurisson, Libération reveals in article on the matter.

While each genocide has its specificities, negationism always stems from the same hateful mechanism. It represents the same insult to the memory of the victims, the same provocation for the survivors and their descendants, the same attack on human dignity, the newspaper says.

According to Libération, it is the defenders of memory, historical truth and dignity who should be on the accuser's bench and the deniers on those of the accused, and not the other way around.

The French law does not allow for the prosecution of the deniers of the Genocide of the Armenians.

Libération's article is signed by such prominent figures as Charles Aznavour, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Alain Terzian, Raymond Kévorkian, Robert Guédiguian to name a few.

Related links:
Libération. Génocide arménien : non à l’instrumentalisation de la justice
 Top stories
Newly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits KarabakhNewly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits Karabakh
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Ross Bagdasarian Sr. - the Armenian genius behind “Alvin and the ChipmunksRoss Bagdasarian Sr. - the Armenian genius behind “Alvin and the Chipmunks"
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
World Without Genocide honors Turkish scholar Taner AkcamWorld Without Genocide honors Turkish scholar Taner Akcam
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Writer who recognizes Armenian Genocide may be handed to TurkeyWriter who recognizes Armenian Genocide may be handed to Turkey
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Most Jews in favor of recognizing Armenian Genocide: ex-lawmaker
Armenian Genocide centenary declaration 'of historic importance'
Azerbaijan pursues goal of destroying Artsakh people: Armenia
Armenia will annul Turkey protocols in 2018: president
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
2019 UEFA qualifiers: Armenia's U21 team defeated by Austria With a score of 0:5, the Austrians netted all the goals in the second half of the game, placing Armenia on the third spot.
Amazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBook Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is so much better than last season - pundit Nigel Winterburn says it is because he is playing in the position he became accustomed with at Dortmund.
U.S. drone strike kills top Nusra leaders in Syria's Idlib According to sources, the drone identified and hit key building north of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib province.