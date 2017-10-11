SOAD drummer John Dolmayan's project to feature Serj Tankian vocals
October 11, 2017 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - All the way back in June 2014, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan began a Kickstarter for his covers band These Grey Men. The Kickstarter raised $55,215 of the $55,000 goal, the expected release date was January 2015, and then pretty much nothing happened. Except now Dolmayan has taken to Instagram to announce that These Grey Men is absolutely in the studio tracking vocals, so there you go, Metal Injection reports.
All the members of SOAD -Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and Dolmayan and Tankian - are Armenians.
More interestingly though is the conversation that took place between System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian and Dolmayan in the comments section, suggesting they'll be working together.
"When do I get to sing on some female vocal jam you've got lined up for me :)))" Tankian said.
"I was hoping to have you come in after your trip and was going to ask you privately but I’m sure the fans will enjoy this public convo as well. Now go pay attention to your wife and enjoy the views," Dolmayan replied.
