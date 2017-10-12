// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Helsinki Commission announces Karabakh briefing in Washington

Helsinki Commission announces Karabakh briefing in Washington
October 12, 2017 - 10:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Helsinki Commission announced on Wednesday, October 11 it will host two former United States co-chairs of the Minsk Group as well as a renowned independent expert on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to assess the current state of the dispute, the Minsk Group format, and the prospects for achieving a lasting peace.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

In particular, former U.S. co-chairs Carey Cavanaugh andJames Warlick, as well asEurope & Central Asia Program Director at the International Crisis GroupMagdalena Grono will participate in the briefing.

Titled "Averting All-Out War in Nagorno Karabakh: The Role of the U.S. and OSCE," the event is slated for October 18 in Washington.

Since 1997, the United States, France, and Russia have co-chaired the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the principal international mechanism aimed at reaching a negotiated solution to the conflict.

 Top stories
Newly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits KarabakhNewly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits Karabakh
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Ross Bagdasarian Sr. - the Armenian genius behind “Alvin and the ChipmunksRoss Bagdasarian Sr. - the Armenian genius behind “Alvin and the Chipmunks"
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
World Without Genocide honors Turkish scholar Taner AkcamWorld Without Genocide honors Turkish scholar Taner Akcam
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Writer who recognizes Armenian Genocide may be handed to TurkeyWriter who recognizes Armenian Genocide may be handed to Turkey
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Most Jews in favor of recognizing Armenian Genocide: ex-lawmaker
Armenian Genocide centenary declaration 'of historic importance'
Azerbaijan pursues goal of destroying Artsakh people: Armenia
Armenia will annul Turkey protocols in 2018: president
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Waymo demanded $1 billion in damages from Uber: report Uber rejected those terms as non-starters, said sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss settlement talks.
Armenian collector's unique artifacts to go on display in Michigan Melikian, who majored in history at Arizona State University, maintains a strong commitment to the subject central to his academic pursuits.
Renée Fleming says Armenian concert was 'amazing' Fleming has been at the forefront of classical music for three decades, performing at leading opera houses and concert halls across the globe.
Armenia included in FIBA ranking for first time ever Countries not listed in the rankings have all 0 points and are therefore all positioned, with the same rank, after the last country mentioned