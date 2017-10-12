IMF improves 2017 GDP growth forecast for Armenia
October 12, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's economy is set to grow 3.5% in 2017, up from an earlier estimate of 2.9%, the International Monetary Fund said in its World Economic Outlook update for October.
The IMF lefts its 2018 forecast of 2.9% GDP growth unchanged.
Armenia's economy grew just 0.2% in 2016, with the government initially eyeing a 3.2% growth for 2017.
Later on, however, the country's finance minister Vardan Aramyan said thatthe economy is set to grow by 4.3% this year.
Also, Aramyan said in late September that the government planned to sell $500 million worth of Eurobonds in 2019 or 2020 to refinance a seven-year bond that matures in 2020.
