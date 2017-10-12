Movies Anywhere app combines all your movies in one place
October 12, 2017 - 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new app for watching and saving films, Movies Anywhere, which launches on Thursday, October 12, and is deliciously simple. Once you create an account, any movie you buy from one of the five major studios—Paramount and Lionsgate are holding out—will show up in the Movies Anywhere app, available on Android, iOS, Roku, and pretty much any other streaming device you can think of, Wired says.
And before you seize up from a bad flashback to Ultraviolet, the floundering DRM scheme that studios have pushed for years, know that those movies will also all show up automatically in your iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, and Vudu accounts, if you choose to link them.
Not only that, but the service applies retroactively. Meaning that if the movies in your various digital libraries are among the 7,300 available on Movies Anywhere, they can be in all of your libraries at once.
Technically, Movies Anywhere already existed; Disney launched it three years ago, but only for Disney (or Disney-owned, like Marvel) movies. It also, like so few things in this life, works exactly as advertised; films bought on one platform pop up on all the rest instantly. That reliability comes from Disney’s KeyChest technology, which creates a sort of digital locker for all of your purchases outside of the traditional retail outlets. Think of it like your own personal, movie-only Dropbox bin, which you can tie to your iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, and Vudu accounts.
