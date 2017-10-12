Armenia may host inaugural International Delphic Games
October 12, 2017 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - First-ever International Delphic Games may be held in Armenia.
The issue was discussed at a meeting of the country's minister of sport and youth affairs Hrachya Rostomyan and Director of the International Delphic Committee Vladimir Ponyavin.
The sides weighed in on the possibility of holding the inaugural international Delphic Games in Armenia.
According to the minister, Armenia has the necessary experience to host the event as it first conducted national Delphic Games back in 2010.
"I believe the international games will help boost awareness about our country," Rostomyan said, adding that the issue will further be discussed once technical and organizational questions are clarified.
Delphic Games of the modern era involve presentations, exhibitions, competitions and other activities in six different fields of art. They are inspired by the Delphic Games of ancient Greece.
