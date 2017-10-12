// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia: No guarantee that Baku won't re-launch Karabakh offensive

Armenia: No guarantee that Baku won't re-launch Karabakh offensive
October 12, 2017 - 18:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has said that there is no guarantee that Azerbaijan won't resume military operations against Nagorno Karabakh, Aysor.am reports.

"How can we talk about progress in negotiations when there is no trust between the sides?" Kocharyan was quoted as saying on Thursday, October 12.

"The fact that Azerbaijan backs away from its international commitments challenges any agreement in the future. Baku may sign a deal and fail to remain true to it the next day."

Lack of progress in negotiations, he says, stems from Azerbaijan's choice of the use of force policy against self-determination.

The deputy foreign minister reminded that the three co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group - the United States, France and Russia - are all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

"N1 mission of the Security Council's permanent members is to ensure that no war breaks in any corner of the world. But when they are mediators (in the Karabakh peace process - Ed.), and hostilities still happen, this is a slap in the face for the three of them," Kocharyan explained.

Azerbaijan, according to the diplomat, is well aware of this fact and seeks to change the format by all means.

Related links:
Aysor.am. Երաշխիք չկա, որ Ադրբեջանը չի վերսկսի ռազմական գործողությունները. Շավարշ Քոչարյան
 Top stories
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUURPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Armenia opposition party says has no partners in political arenaArmenia opposition party says has no partners in political arena
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiershipANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiership
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Armenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPAArmenia’s ARFD not discussing leaving coalition with ruling RPA
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New York police launch Harvey Weinstein Investigation Recent reports regarding Harvey Weinstein have spurred the New York Police Department to open a criminal investigation.
Armenia may host inaugural International Delphic Games Hrachya Rostomyan and Vladimir Ponyavin weighed in on the possibility of holding the inaugural international Delphic Games in Armenia.
Czech Republic vows to remain committed to Iran nuke deal Cumba said that the two countries may establish close cooperation in the field of steel and petrochemical industries machinery.
Syrian army takes large mountaintop in Homs, village in Deir ez-Zor Deir ez-Zor, which is situated southeast of IS’ former stronghold of Raqqa, was besieged by the so-called Islamic State in 2014.