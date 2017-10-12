Armenia: No guarantee that Baku won't re-launch Karabakh offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has said that there is no guarantee that Azerbaijan won't resume military operations against Nagorno Karabakh, Aysor.am reports.

"How can we talk about progress in negotiations when there is no trust between the sides?" Kocharyan was quoted as saying on Thursday, October 12.

"The fact that Azerbaijan backs away from its international commitments challenges any agreement in the future. Baku may sign a deal and fail to remain true to it the next day."

Lack of progress in negotiations, he says, stems from Azerbaijan's choice of the use of force policy against self-determination.

The deputy foreign minister reminded that the three co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group - the United States, France and Russia - are all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

"N1 mission of the Security Council's permanent members is to ensure that no war breaks in any corner of the world. But when they are mediators (in the Karabakh peace process - Ed.), and hostilities still happen, this is a slap in the face for the three of them," Kocharyan explained.

Azerbaijan, according to the diplomat, is well aware of this fact and seeks to change the format by all means.