Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents to talk Karabakh October 16

October 13, 2017 - 13:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev will meet on October 16 in Geneva to discuss the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

The meeting is initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who recently visited the region to prepare the ground for the summit.

Earlier, deputy chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told reporters that Sargsyan will meet Aliyev next week.

"Everyone is well aware of Armenia's position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which the Armenian president recently repeated from the UN podium," Ashotyan said.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov met in New York in mid-September to discuss the conflict. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, in turn, visited the region recently to prepare the ground for the presidential summit.

