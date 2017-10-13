Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents to talk Karabakh October 16
October 13, 2017 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev will meet on October 16 in Geneva to discuss the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
The meeting is initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who recently visited the region to prepare the ground for the summit.
Earlier, deputy chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told reporters that Sargsyan will meet Aliyev next week.
"Everyone is well aware of Armenia's position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which the Armenian president recently repeated from the UN podium," Ashotyan said.
Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov met in New York in mid-September to discuss the conflict. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, in turn, visited the region recently to prepare the ground for the presidential summit.
Top stories
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army launches major anti-IS offensive at rebel request The army began its operation this morning after Syrian warplanes hit IS positions in the district of Hajar al-Aswad and in the Yarmouk Camp area.
HRW reports on renewed torture in police custody, abductions in Turkey People in Turkey accused of links with terrorism or with the 2016 military coup attempt have been tortured in police custody, HRW says.
Apple rumored to be working on iPhone with stylus for 2019 launch "Apple had to compromise on some touch performance of the latest iPhone X largely due to the less advanced chipset," one person said.
Syrian army unit overcomes deadly Islamic State sniper trap Video footage was released Friday, October 13, showing a unit of the Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces coming under fire from an IS sniper.