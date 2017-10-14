Yousuf Karsh photographs to go on display in rare exhibition
October 14, 2017 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A rare exhibition of pictures by Yousuf Karsh, an Armenian-Canadian photographer best known for his portraits of notable individuals, will open in Yerevan on October 18.
30 works by the legendary photographer will be on display at the Sundukyan National Academic Theater.
The exhibition will run through October 25.
An Armenian Genocide survivor, Karsh migrated to Canada as a refugee. His iconic 1941 photograph of Winston Churchill was a breakthrough point in his 60-year career, and he went on to take numerous photos of known political leaders, men and women of arts and sciences.
