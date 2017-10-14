EU unveils text of new agreement with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union has published the text of the framework agreement it is about to sign with Armenia.

The deal paves the way for close cooperation with the country in a number of areas, including energy, transport, environmental protection, trade and investment.

Also, the agreement seeks to strengthen the comprehensive political and economic cooperation and partnership between the parties, based on common values and close ties.

Besides, the document also stipulates for the level of Armenia's involvement in the policies, programs and activity of the European Union.

The frame work agreement will be signed in November.