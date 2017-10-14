EU unveils text of new agreement with Armenia
October 14, 2017 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union has published the text of the framework agreement it is about to sign with Armenia.
The deal paves the way for close cooperation with the country in a number of areas, including energy, transport, environmental protection, trade and investment.
Also, the agreement seeks to strengthen the comprehensive political and economic cooperation and partnership between the parties, based on common values and close ties.
Besides, the document also stipulates for the level of Armenia's involvement in the policies, programs and activity of the European Union.
The frame work agreement will be signed in November.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion Last month, 60 people were reportedly arrested in Azerbaijan in an unprecedented crackdown on LGBT rights.
Starkey UK team join hearing mission to Armenia This trip will see the actual fitting of the hearing instruments, counselling and aftercare, working closely with a local team.
'Real' Henrikh Mkhitaryan now playing for Man United: pundit Higginbotham said “...now I think we’re getting to see the real player who was voted as the Bundesliga player of the year.”
Azerbaijani opposition journalist detained in Kiev at Baku's request Huseynli has already obtained Dutch citizenship and cooperates with the broadcasting television channel Turan TV from abroad.