Armenian nuclear plant to shut down under new EU deal
October 14, 2017 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The new framework agreement to be signed between Armenia and the European Union stipulates the closure and safe decommissioning of Metsamor nuclear power plant, the document released by the EU reveals.
Also, the deal envisages the early adoption of a road map or action plan to that effect, taking into consideration the need for its replacement with new capacity to ensure the energy security of Armenia and conditions for sustainable development.
The deal paves the way for close cooperation with the country in a number of areas, including energy, transport, environmental protection, trade and investment.
The frame work agreement will be signed in November.
