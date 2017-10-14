'Real' Henrikh Mkhitaryan now playing for Man United: pundit
October 14, 2017 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to prove his worth to Manchester United this season after a slow start at Old Trafford, according to Danny Higginbotham, The Sport Review says.
The Armenian playmaker after having been voted as the Bundesliga player of the year following his sparkling performances for Borussia Dortmund, but he struggled to produce consistent displays in the first half of last season.
However, his form did improve towards the end of the campaign as he helped Manchester United win both the Europa League and League Cup last season.
Mkhitaryan has been in fine form so far this season after having made five assists and scored one goal in seven Premier League games.
And former defender Higginbotham clearly rates the playmaker very highly.
Speaking on Sky Sports News on Friday morning, Higginbotham said: “The amount of assists he’s had for Manchester United this season and the amount of chances he’s created… he’s such a brilliant player.
“I think he’s a player who’s grown in confidence.
“He had a little bit of a hit-and-miss start with Manchester United but now I think we’re getting to see the real player who was voted as the Bundesliga player of the year.”
Mkhitaryan will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Saturday, October 14 lunchtime with a crunch clash against Liverpool at Anfield.
Top stories
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion Last month, 60 people were reportedly arrested in Azerbaijan in an unprecedented crackdown on LGBT rights.
Armenia romancing both EU and Russia: EurasiaNet Russia has not commented publicly on the agreement, but some non-Russian observers believe that it does not object to the deal.
Starkey UK team join hearing mission to Armenia This trip will see the actual fitting of the hearing instruments, counselling and aftercare, working closely with a local team.
Delegations of a number of cities visit Armenian Genocide memorial Accompanying the guests were Yerevan's deputy mayors Kamo Areyan, Vahe Nikoyan and Davit Ohanyan.