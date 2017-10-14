'Real' Henrikh Mkhitaryan now playing for Man United: pundit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to prove his worth to Manchester United this season after a slow start at Old Trafford, according to Danny Higginbotham, The Sport Review says.

The Armenian playmaker after having been voted as the Bundesliga player of the year following his sparkling performances for Borussia Dortmund, but he struggled to produce consistent displays in the first half of last season.

However, his form did improve towards the end of the campaign as he helped Manchester United win both the Europa League and League Cup last season.

Mkhitaryan has been in fine form so far this season after having made five assists and scored one goal in seven Premier League games.

And former defender Higginbotham clearly rates the playmaker very highly.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Friday morning, Higginbotham said: “The amount of assists he’s had for Manchester United this season and the amount of chances he’s created… he’s such a brilliant player.

“I think he’s a player who’s grown in confidence.

“He had a little bit of a hit-and-miss start with Manchester United but now I think we’re getting to see the real player who was voted as the Bundesliga player of the year.”

Mkhitaryan will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Saturday, October 14 lunchtime with a crunch clash against Liverpool at Anfield.