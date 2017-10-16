Armenian actress' monoperformance takes Atspindys festival Grand Prix

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian actress Narine Grigorian's "My family in my suitcase" has received the Grand Prix of 13th Atspindys International Monoperformances Festival in Lithuania, Armenia's embassy in Vilnius said in a tweet.

The performance was staged in Vilnius with the support of the embassy which also organized Armenia Cultural Days in Lithuania.

To celebrate the days of Armenia, pianist Hayk Melikyan gave a recital at Vaidilos theatre in central Vilnius.

Grigoryan stars in Ahahit Abad's "Yeva", the Armenian National Film Academy’s submission for best foreign-language film at the Academy Awards this year.