Serj Tankian's Orca symphony Armenian premiere set for Oct 19

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival,Orca Symphony No. 1 by Armenian-American rock singer and composer, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian will premiere in Armenia on Thursday, October 19.

The State Youth Orchestra of Armenia, headed by conductor Sergey Smbatyan, will present for the first perform Tankian's composition.

Orca Symphony No. 1 was recorded in October, 2012 in Linz, Austria and released in June 25, 2013 as an album.

The musician has said that he had written Orca Symphony as a way of talking about humanity, by comparing the orca - the killer whale to people. The four acts of the composition go through the lifespan of an orca.

During the concert on October 19, the State Youth Orchestra will also perform Piano Concerto by Aram Khachaturian.