Armenian chess players win European Grand Prix silver, bronze

October 16, 2017 - 14:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian chess players claimed a bronze and a silver medal at the European Youth Grand Prix which wrapped in the city of Jermuk on Sunday, October 15.

Kirill Shevchenko from Ukraine won the tournament, with Armenia's Shant Sargsyan and Aram Hakobyan snatching silver and bronze, respectively.

Mamikon Gharibyan, also from Armenia, came in the seventh.

The 2nd Leg of the European Youth Grand Prix was organized by the Chess Academy of Armenia in cooperation with the European Chess Union, under the auspices of Polymetal Kapan Mine Enrichment Plant on October 3-16,

12 young chess players from Armenia and abroad who had already achieved significant success in chess are participated in the tournament.

