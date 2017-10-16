Bucharest hosts scientific conference on Armenian Genocide
October 16, 2017 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Bucharest Municipality Museum on October 13-14 hosted a scientific conference on the Armenian Genocide.
Titled "The Armenian Genocide: History, Memory, Responsibility," the event was organized by the Armenian Union of Romania, the Orbis Tertius association, Lepsiushouse Podstam and the Bucharest Municipality Museum.
The conference featured five panels and a total of 15 reports, all dedicated to the historical, political, legal, demographic, religious and moral aspects of the Genocide.
Also, issues of the international recognition, the history of the Armenian Diaspora and other questions were in the limelight.
Each panel was concluded with a Q&A session and exchange of opinions.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
