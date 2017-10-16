Bucharest hosts scientific conference on Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Bucharest Municipality Museum on October 13-14 hosted a scientific conference on the Armenian Genocide.

Titled "The Armenian Genocide: History, Memory, Responsibility," the event was organized by the Armenian Union of Romania, the Orbis Tertius association, Lepsiushouse Podstam and the Bucharest Municipality Museum.

The conference featured five panels and a total of 15 reports, all dedicated to the historical, political, legal, demographic, religious and moral aspects of the Genocide.

Also, issues of the international recognition, the history of the Armenian Diaspora and other questions were in the limelight.

Each panel was concluded with a Q&A session and exchange of opinions.