Only solution is for Karabakh to remain outside Azerbaijan: Armenia

October 16, 2017 - 18:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has said that the only solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is for Artsakh to remain outside Azerbaijan.

Meeting the Swiss-Armenian community members after a summit with Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev, the president presented the results of discussions.

"No concrete agreement has been reached, but we did agree to take necessary steps to reduce tensions on the contact line to avoid casualties," Sargsyan said.

"I must say both Azerbaijan's president and I are deeply interested to achieve this goal."

"He, too, understands the complexity of the issue as there is no easy way out. But I want you all to be sure that no option will ever undermine Karabakh's security. The only possible solution is for Karabakh to remain outside Azerbaijan," the president added.

Following the summit of the two presidents, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs issued a statement.

Azerbaijan's violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

