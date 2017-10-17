UN chief wants Artsakh sides to use 'positive momentum' for settlement
October 17, 2017 - 10:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations Secretary General encourages the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to build on the positive momentum created by a recent summit to reach a peaceful settlement of the issue, spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.
"The Secretary General welcomes the summit held on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, between the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, organized under the auspices of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. He is encouraged by the Presidents’ agreement to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the line of contact," Dujarric said.
"The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ support for the ongoing mediation efforts of the co-chairs and encourages the sides to build on the positive momentum created by this summit to reach a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has said after the summit that the only solution to the Karabakh conflict is for Artsakh to remain outside Azerbaijan.
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial Lacôte laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
Armenia to build new nuke plant if it proves efficient pricewise: minister Armenia will build a new nuclear plant if it is efficient price-wise, justice minister Davit Harutyunyan told reporters.