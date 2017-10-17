ESET teams up with Google for Chrome Cleanup scanner

PanARMENIAN.Net - ESET, a leading global cybersecurity company, on Tuesday, October 17 launches Chrome Cleanup, a new scanner and cleaner for Google Chrome designed to help users browse the web safely and without interruption. Chrome Cleanup will be available for all Google Chrome users running on Windows, PR Newswire says.

As cyber-attacks become more complex and difficult to spot, browsing the web can lead users to dangerous sites which can install malicious software onto devices.

Chrome Cleanup will alert Google Chrome users to potential threats when it detects unwanted software. Google Chrome will then give users the option to remove the software. Chrome Cleanup operates in the background, without visibility or interruptions to the user. It deletes the software and notifies the user once the cleanup has been successfully completed.

"Using the internet should always be a smooth and safe experience for everyone," said Juraj Malcho, Chief Technology Officer at ESET. "For three decades, ESET has developed a number of security solutions that allow users to safely enjoy their technology and to mitigate a variety of cyber threats. Chrome Cleanup addresses unwanted software that can negatively influence a users' experience on the internet."

Chrome Cleanup is included in the latest version of Google Chrome. For more information about these tools.