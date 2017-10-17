Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep
October 17, 2017 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher is heading to the big screen again, this time joining the cast of the 'Mamma Mia' sequel, "Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again!', The Huffington Post reports
The 71-year-old Oscar winner joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, Lily James has also joined the cast playing a younger version of Meryl Streep's character Donna, so we're guessing there'll be flashbacks ahoy in the ABBA-themed musical romp.
The news of the Armenian-American diva joining the cast was ceremoniously announced like all good things in Cher's life, via her immensely great Twitter feed. A fan asked Cher if the rumours of her move to the musical were true, she replied in true Cher form.
