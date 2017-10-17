Serj Tankian hails SYOA performance of his symphony
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian on Tuesday, October 17 hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Tankian attended the SYOA rehearsal on Tuesday ahead of the symphony's premiere on Thursday.
Tankian said he was very impressed by the rehearsal and the way the orchestra performed his composition.
“The State Youth Orchestra of Armenia performs very well. I am very excited! I did some corrections during the rehearsal. It is a common thing for the composer to do so. I am very excited to be part of Khachaturian Festival”, the world famous musician said.
