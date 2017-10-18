"Game of Thrones" stars to get lines through earpieces to avoid leaks

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed that the cast of the hit series wouldn't be getting full scripts for the final season to avoid leaks, AceShowbiz reports.

"The first season we got the scripts like you should get them and then you could sit and do notes and stuff," he said. "And then after a couple of years, they got paranoid because there was some leaks so we had to get them only digital, on a PDF file."

"And then the hack happened, so now we're not even going to get the script," the Jaime Lannister depicter explained. "Now we are going to do a scene, we will be told what's going to happen and then we roll."

He added that they would now get their lines through earpieces. "We're all going to have earpieces for the scene and then someone's going to tell you the line and then you're going to do the line," he said.