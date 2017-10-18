"Game of Thrones" stars to get lines through earpieces to avoid leaks
October 18, 2017 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed that the cast of the hit series wouldn't be getting full scripts for the final season to avoid leaks, AceShowbiz reports.
"The first season we got the scripts like you should get them and then you could sit and do notes and stuff," he said. "And then after a couple of years, they got paranoid because there was some leaks so we had to get them only digital, on a PDF file."
"And then the hack happened, so now we're not even going to get the script," the Jaime Lannister depicter explained. "Now we are going to do a scene, we will be told what's going to happen and then we roll."
He added that they would now get their lines through earpieces. "We're all going to have earpieces for the scene and then someone's going to tell you the line and then you're going to do the line," he said.
Top stories
Hamalbashyan is inspired by things that weigh on his mind, whether it’s his diabetic grandmother or international affairs.
De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
Jazz musician and composer Tigran Hamasyan launches a European tour, featuring music from his new album, "An Ancient Observer".
Partner news
Latest news
Oman beginning to grant e-visas to Armenian citizens The regulations include that an applicant must have a passport that is valid for no less than six months after submitting the application.
Mike Pence a keynote speaker at ANCA-sponsored summit in DC U.S. vice-president Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker at an important summit on religious liberty across the Middle East
Armenian violinist heads for two more Guinness records Madoyan had his first musical record registered on February 11-12, 2017 when he performed 59 works for 33 hours.
Top neo-Nazi quits movement, reveals he is gay with Jewish heritage Wilshaw was a high-profile figure of the National Front in the 1980s and was speaking at extreme right events as recently as this year.