// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan dies aged 67

Armenian philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan dies aged 67
October 18, 2017 - 12:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan passed away on Wednesday, October 18 at the age of 67, his family confirmed.

Hayrapetyan was handed a four-year sentence after he was accused of embezzling $700,000 from the mother of former Bashkortostan senator Igor Izmestyev who had been convicted of terrorism and sentenced to life.

Given his poor health, parliamentary groups of the Armenian national Assembly had urged relevant Russian agencies to review detention conditions, substantially mitigate the penalty and release him as a humanitarian gesture.

Hayrapetyan was one of the largest investors in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), having implemented a number of projects to foster the country's social and economic development.

Hayrapetyan held dual citizenship of Armenia and Russia.

 Top stories
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in TallinnMonument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Air temperature expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
Passenger traffic in Armenian airports continues to grow
Dashnaktsutyun hails quality of Armenian government's work
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Oman beginning to grant e-visas to Armenian citizens The regulations include that an applicant must have a passport that is valid for no less than six months after submitting the application.
Mike Pence a keynote speaker at ANCA-sponsored summit in DC U.S. vice-president Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker at an important summit on religious liberty across the Middle East
Top neo-Nazi quits movement, reveals he is gay with Jewish heritage Wilshaw was a high-profile figure of the National Front in the 1980s and was speaking at extreme right events as recently as this year.
Armenian Genocide video named among the best at Molodiya Festival (video) Titled "Thank you for the chance to blossom again: Armenians", the clip is authored by Andranik Berberyan and Andrew Lidagovsky.