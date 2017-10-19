Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paul Scholes singled out Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his poor performance in the Reds’ 1-0 win against Benfica on Wednesday, October 19 evening, The People's Person says.

The Armenian, statistically, started the season in fantastic form with assist after assist and topping off his game with a number of goals in the first few games. However, his performances didn’t always match the stats and now the assists are no longer coming in with the performances are getting poorer.

“The play wasn’t good enough, Mkhitaryan wasn’t good enough but they got the points and moved forward, that is important,” Scholes said on BT Sport after the game.

Somehow, manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay for his UEFA Champions League debut in the 91st-minute.

Mkhitaryan has got away with far too many poor performances in recent weeks, the publication says, continually starting games and not being brought off until late on despite failing to impress.

It’s only a matter of time before Mourinho elects to drop Mkhitaryan to the bench with Mata and Lingard waiting in the wings, as well as the possibility of playing both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at the same time.