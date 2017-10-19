Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
October 19, 2017 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paul Scholes singled out Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his poor performance in the Reds’ 1-0 win against Benfica on Wednesday, October 19 evening, The People's Person says.
The Armenian, statistically, started the season in fantastic form with assist after assist and topping off his game with a number of goals in the first few games. However, his performances didn’t always match the stats and now the assists are no longer coming in with the performances are getting poorer.
“The play wasn’t good enough, Mkhitaryan wasn’t good enough but they got the points and moved forward, that is important,” Scholes said on BT Sport after the game.
Somehow, manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay for his UEFA Champions League debut in the 91st-minute.
Mkhitaryan has got away with far too many poor performances in recent weeks, the publication says, continually starting games and not being brought off until late on despite failing to impress.
It’s only a matter of time before Mourinho elects to drop Mkhitaryan to the bench with Mata and Lingard waiting in the wings, as well as the possibility of playing both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at the same time.
Top stories
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Apple cutting iPhone 8 production orders in half: rumor Multiple reports have pointed to production bottlenecks created by the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, sharply constraining output.
Armenia: World Bank forecasts 3.7% GDP growth in 2017 Growth and poverty reduction prospects over the medium term remain positive in the country but subject to significant uncertainty.
Child mortality rate in Armenia notably dropped in 1990-2016: UN The number of deaths among children under five has decreased from 50 for every 1,000 births in 1990 to 13 in 2016 in Armenia.
Putin breaks down in laughter over plans to export pork to Indonesia Russia's agriculture minister unwittingly caused Vladimir Putin to break down in laughter with his idea for pork exports to Indonesia.