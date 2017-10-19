// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes

Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
October 19, 2017 - 11:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paul Scholes singled out Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his poor performance in the Reds’ 1-0 win against Benfica on Wednesday, October 19 evening, The People's Person says.

The Armenian, statistically, started the season in fantastic form with assist after assist and topping off his game with a number of goals in the first few games. However, his performances didn’t always match the stats and now the assists are no longer coming in with the performances are getting poorer.

“The play wasn’t good enough, Mkhitaryan wasn’t good enough but they got the points and moved forward, that is important,” Scholes said on BT Sport after the game.

Somehow, manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay for his UEFA Champions League debut in the 91st-minute.

Mkhitaryan has got away with far too many poor performances in recent weeks, the publication says, continually starting games and not being brought off until late on despite failing to impress.

It’s only a matter of time before Mourinho elects to drop Mkhitaryan to the bench with Mata and Lingard waiting in the wings, as well as the possibility of playing both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at the same time.

Related links:
The People's Person. Paul Scholes: Henrikh Mkhitaryan disappointed for Manchester United against Benfica
 Top stories
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations LeagueArmenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiersHenrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiers
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Fans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA awardFans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA award
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Maksim Manukyan claims title of World Wresling Champion
Armenia's Levon Aronian launches World Chess Cup with victory
Levon Aronian beats Hou Yivan to World Chess Cup 'round of sixteen'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: This season will be the season of Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Apple cutting iPhone 8 production orders in half: rumor Multiple reports have pointed to production bottlenecks created by the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera, sharply constraining output.
Armenia: World Bank forecasts 3.7% GDP growth in 2017 Growth and poverty reduction prospects over the medium term remain positive in the country but subject to significant uncertainty.
Child mortality rate in Armenia notably dropped in 1990-2016: UN The number of deaths among children under five has decreased from 50 for every 1,000 births in 1990 to 13 in 2016 in Armenia.
Putin breaks down in laughter over plans to export pork to Indonesia Russia's agriculture minister unwittingly caused Vladimir Putin to break down in laughter with his idea for pork exports to Indonesia.