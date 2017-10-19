SunChild 7th Int'l Environmental Festival wraps up in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The closing award ceremony of SunChild 7th International Environmental Festival took place on October 17 in Yerevan, Armenia, with winning films announced in 3 categories: WildLife, Environmental, Youth and Children.

The winner International WildLife category is "Lemming, the Little Giant of the North" by Zoltan Torok from Sweden.

International Environmental category's winner is "When Two Worlds Collide" by Heidi Brandenburg and Mathew Orzel, (USA, UK, Peru).

The prize of the International Youth and Children category went to "BENU" by Steffen Oberle, Enzio Probst, Dominik Schön (Germany).

The closing ceremony was followed by the screening of "Project Wild Thing" by David Bond.

83 films from all over the world were displayed in the framework of the SunChild Festival's informational and competition program, 9 workshops and 5 exhibitions were organized in 17 venues across Yerevan.

The SunChild International Environmental Festival's format is very unique and first in its kind in the South Caucasus. The Festival has been organized since 2007 by the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) in support of its general partner VivaCell-MTS.