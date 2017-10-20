// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh serviceman posthumously awarded for bravery

October 20, 2017 - 11:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan on Thursday, October 19 signed a decree on awarding posthumously serviceman Tigran Khachatryan with a medal "For Service in Battle" for bravery shown during the defense of the country's border.

Khachatryan was killed in Azerbaijan's crossborder fire on Thursday.

