Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian reportedly readying to tie the knot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tennis star Serena Williams is secretly making plans to wed the millionaire entrepreneur father of her baby daughter in a romantic ceremony in New Orleans, DailyMailTV reports exclusively.

New mom Serena and Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian took a private jet day trip from her Florida home to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy early Monday morning.

Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.

After a day of discussing arrangements and looking at prospective venues, the couple arrived home in time to see six-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. before bed-time.

The 36-year-old Wimbledon favorite and holder of 23 Grand Slam titles looked in great shape, so soon after the birth of her first child, as she arrived in the city wearing black leggings and a black leather motorcycle jacket over a t-shirt emblazoned with the word 'pretty,' with the 'r' crossed out.

Serena, regarded by many as the greatest female tennis player of all time, and her 34-year-old husband-to-be, considered a number of venues and spent more than an hour inside Meril, an upscale restaurant, in the city's warehouse district, owned by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

They were joined by a wedding planner and are believed to have discussed menu options and other arrangements for their big day, which Serena herself has hinted would be before her planned return to tennis next January at the Australian Open.

The star athlete won the 2017 Australian Open while secretly pregnant with her daughter and recently revealed that the initials of the baby's name AO, for Australian Open, reflected the triumph.

Her victory at the tournament was actually reason she believe she was having a girl, she said in an interview with Vogue.