Iraqi forces take new city from Kurdish Peshmerga

October 20, 2017 - 12:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi forces continued their advance against the Kurdish Peshmerga and PKK, on Friday, October 20, seizing a new city near the recently captured provincial capital of the Kirkuk Governorate, Al-Masdar News reveals.

Iraqi troops led by the Federal Police launched a big attack on the Peshmerga positions near the city of Altun Kubri (var. Kopri) this morning, scoring an advance after cutting the road from the provincial capital.

The Iraqi Armed Forces would finally take control of the city after several minutes of intense fighting with the Kurdish Peshmerga and PKK units.

With Antun Kubri under Iraqi military control, the Kurdish Peshmerga have lost their third major city in Iraq this week.

