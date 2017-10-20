// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia produces, exports and consumes more energy

October 20, 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has produced by 6.6% more electricity in January August 2017 against the same period last year, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan told reporters on Friday, October 20, Aysor.am reports.

"Exports have grown by 9.9%," the minister said, adding that energy consumption has also increased in the reporting period, namely by 7.2%.

Also, Manukyan said, the import of natural gas in the first eight months of 2017 surged 24.7% year-on-year.

The minister said there are no grounds for increasing the tariffs for energy prices, adding, however, that thePublic Services Regulatory Commission will give a final response as to whether the prices may drop in the near future.

