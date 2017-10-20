Armenia may start testing electric buses

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies considers testing electric buses in Armenia.

Minister Vahan Martirosyan discussed the issue with Russian trade representative in Armenia Andrey Babko and representatives of Volgabus.

Procurement and marketing chief Ivan Primerov unveiled the activity and produce that the bus manufacturing company offers, weighing in on a range of issues related to production capacities, fuel consumption and quality.

The company's electric bus, in particular, can be driven four hours on a fill charge which can cover up to 300km, has cooling and heating systems and can successfully be exploited in both hot and cold climatic conditions.

The sides discussed ways of testing the vehicles in Armenia.