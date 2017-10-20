Armenia may start testing electric buses
October 20, 2017 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies considers testing electric buses in Armenia.
Minister Vahan Martirosyan discussed the issue with Russian trade representative in Armenia Andrey Babko and representatives of Volgabus.
Procurement and marketing chief Ivan Primerov unveiled the activity and produce that the bus manufacturing company offers, weighing in on a range of issues related to production capacities, fuel consumption and quality.
The company's electric bus, in particular, can be driven four hours on a fill charge which can cover up to 300km, has cooling and heating systems and can successfully be exploited in both hot and cold climatic conditions.
The sides discussed ways of testing the vehicles in Armenia.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
2 Armenian-Americans among Variety's Hollywood New Leaders 37-year-old co-founder/partner of Mortar Media Antranig Balian is one of them whose path to showbiz was not a straight one.
Armenia produces, exports and consumes more energy "Exports have grown by 9.9%," the minister said, adding that energy consumption has also increased in the reporting period.
Wellesley College hosting symposium on Armenian Genocide and Karabakh Titled “Journalism and ‘Fake News’: Armenian Genocide and Karabakh,” the panel will feature journalists Robert Fisk, David Barsamian.
Descendant of Armenian Genocide survivor awarded 'genius grant' “In our family, the idea of universal human rights has always been a central tenet, sort of our family’s 10 commandments,” he said.