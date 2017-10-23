Mourinho deserved Huddersfield loss after benching Mkhitaryan: pundit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho got what he deserved against Huddersfield on Saturday, October 21after resting a number of key players, says Martin Keown, according to the Daily Star.

Huddersfield stunned Manchester United with a 2-1 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mourinho dropped the likes of Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the bench following the 1-0 win at Benfica in midweek.

And BT Sport pundit Keown reckons Mourinho’s team selection is what led to the defeat, which saw United fall five points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“Mourinho, I can’t help thinking leaving Rashford on the bench and Mkhitaryan, he’s got really what he deserves,” he said.

“He’s taken away some of the freedom from this team, put the handbrake on them.

“It’s not a tap you can turn on and off and they couldn’t respond today with enough to beat a Huddersfield team.

“That is a little bit of an embarrassment for Manchester United.”