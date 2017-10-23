Mourinho deserved Huddersfield loss after benching Mkhitaryan: pundit
October 23, 2017 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho got what he deserved against Huddersfield on Saturday, October 21after resting a number of key players, says Martin Keown, according to the Daily Star.
Huddersfield stunned Manchester United with a 2-1 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Mourinho dropped the likes of Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the bench following the 1-0 win at Benfica in midweek.
And BT Sport pundit Keown reckons Mourinho’s team selection is what led to the defeat, which saw United fall five points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.
“Mourinho, I can’t help thinking leaving Rashford on the bench and Mkhitaryan, he’s got really what he deserves,” he said.
“He’s taken away some of the freedom from this team, put the handbrake on them.
“It’s not a tap you can turn on and off and they couldn’t respond today with enough to beat a Huddersfield team.
“That is a little bit of an embarrassment for Manchester United.”
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Azerbaijan fires Spike missile towards Karabakh for second day in a row In order to keep the situation under control, Karabakh troops showed restraint and refrained from retaliating.
Armenian becomes first woman to be elected mayor of Georgian town Anivard Mosoyan secured 77% of the vote and, according to preliminary results, won the post of mayor of the city.
Newborn Armenian's cord blood to save her brother's life in medical first A first-ever surgery for cord blood transplantation will be performed in Armenia, rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan said.
Armenia president ratifies deal on joint military units with Russia The document stipulates that authorized bodies - namely, the defense ministries of both countries - determine the army staff.