Armenian startup gets $81,000 in a day for first-ever levitating camera

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian startup 1-Ring which had launched an Indiegogo campaign to support the world's first levitating camera - the Moon - has raised $81,300 in a single day.

A few hours after the start of the campaign, the project had already collected more than $24,000 from the final goal of $45,000.

The Moon is the first camera to feature a revolutionary stabilized 360° levitation technology and allows easy integration of modern Smart Home and legacy devices into your personal Internet of Things.

The proprietary technology used in the Moon provides for a noiseless, jerk-free and fully controllable levitation that has no equal on the consumer market. The Moobn by 1-Ring can rotate smoothly and without delay in any direction and is charged wirelessly for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

Should the Moon by 1-Ring detect movement or noise it will automatically rotate towards it, take a snapshot or respond in a predefined way. You can also take direct control of the camera to record a video, make a snapshot or communicate two-way at any time.