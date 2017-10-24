// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sony announcing new dog-shaped pet robot next month

Sony announcing new dog-shaped pet robot next month
October 24, 2017 - 12:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony Corp. is planning next spring to roll out a dog-shaped pet robot similar to its discontinued Aibo with updated components that could allow it to control home appliances, people familiar with the matter said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new dog is said to feature improved movement and internet connectivity that will enable it to control household appliances. Details on whether it will use the Aibo name or how much it will cost are unclear. Previous AIBO robots sold for as much as $2,500, The Verge says.

While the AIBO line wasn’t a mainstream commercial success, with former CEO Howard Stringer unceremoniously killing it in 2006 as part of his cost-cutting efforts, Sony has recognized it as an iconic chapter in the company’s history. AIBO featured in an Xperia campaign from a few years back, and many models were on show at Sony’s recent 70th-anniversary exhibition.

Related links:
The Wall Street Journal. Sony’s Pet Project, a New Robot Dog, to Be Unleashed Soon
 Top stories
Amazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBookAmazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBook
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Twitter will let users save tweets to read them laterTwitter will let users save tweets to read them later
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
Armenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in YerevanArmenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in Yerevan
The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.
Grovf: Armenian startup offloads datacenters in IIoT data processingGrovf: Armenian startup offloads datacenters in IIoT data processing
Today’s high performance computing environments can significantly benefit if core algorithms and processes are accelerated using hardware.
Partner news
 Articles
Travelling in Armenia

10 useful mobile apps for comfortable trips

 Most popular in the section
Smartphone production declines 27% in Armenia
3D Animoji, Portrait Lighting and more packed in iOS 11
What devices is Portrait Lighting on and how does it work?
Partners from all around the globe: Zangi conquering B2B market
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia joining World Pasta Day with delicious sauces, tasting events One of the best ways to celebrate World Pasta Day is preparing your favorite dish and enjoying the delicious flavors and textures.
Armenia's veteran sambo wrestlers take 2 medals at World Championships Armenian veteran sambo wrestlers have won 2 medals at the World Championships among Masters in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.
Russia's Medvedev arrives in Armenia Dmitry Medvedev headed to Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Four Armenian boxers fail at European Youth Championship All four representatives of Armenia, who entered the ring at the European Youth Championships in Antalya on October 23, were defeated.