Azerbaijan's actions won't remain unanswered: Karabakh commander
October 24, 2017 - 14:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan is tenser that last week, commander of Artsakh Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Tuesday, October 24, Aysor.am reports.
"As you know, the last three incidents were a result of Azerbaijan's actions, which won't remain unanswered," Mnatsakanyan said.
"The Defense Army always adequately retaliates against the actions that Azerbaijan unleashes."
Asked whether the recent operations have been responded to, the commander said "not yet."
"We are guided by peaceful settlement options for the conflict. I will meet the OSCE representatives today and tomorrow and present the situation to them," Mnatsakanyan said.
Azerbaijan fired Spike anti-tank missiles and used mortars to shoot towards the Armenian positions along the contact line in the past several days.
Top stories
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia joining World Pasta Day with delicious sauces, tasting events One of the best ways to celebrate World Pasta Day is preparing your favorite dish and enjoying the delicious flavors and textures.
Armenia's veteran sambo wrestlers take 2 medals at World Championships Armenian veteran sambo wrestlers have won 2 medals at the World Championships among Masters in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.
Four Armenian boxers fail at European Youth Championship All four representatives of Armenia, who entered the ring at the European Youth Championships in Antalya on October 23, were defeated.
Face ID "problematic parts" behind fewer iPhone X this year "Problematic parts" associated with Face ID are the culprit to fewer iPhone X for fiscal year 2017, a report said.