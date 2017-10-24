Azerbaijan's actions won't remain unanswered: Karabakh commander

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan is tenser that last week, commander of Artsakh Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Tuesday, October 24, Aysor.am reports.

"As you know, the last three incidents were a result of Azerbaijan's actions, which won't remain unanswered," Mnatsakanyan said.

"The Defense Army always adequately retaliates against the actions that Azerbaijan unleashes."

Asked whether the recent operations have been responded to, the commander said "not yet."

"We are guided by peaceful settlement options for the conflict. I will meet the OSCE representatives today and tomorrow and present the situation to them," Mnatsakanyan said.

Azerbaijan fired Spike anti-tank missiles and used mortars to shoot towards the Armenian positions along the contact line in the past several days.