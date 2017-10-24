Charles Aznavour, sister Aida to receive Raoul Wallenberg Medal

PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation (IRWF) has resolved to bestow the Raoul Wallenberg Medal upon the siblings Aida and Charles Aznavour. This prestigious award is a token of recognition to the Aznavour family, mother Knar, father Mischa and their aforementioned daughter and son, who during the dark days of the Nazi occupation in France, reached-out, to those persecuted by the Nazis. The Aznavours were closely linked to the Missak Manoussian Resistance Group and in this context they have offered shelter to Armenians, Jews and others at their own Paris flat, risking their own lives.

This story of solidarity and civic courage was conveyed by Aznavour to Professor Yair Auron, a world-renowned Israeli scholar specialized in Holocaust and Genocide studies.

The ceremony of bestowal will take place on October 26th, 2017, at the Official Residence of the President of the State of Israel, who will greet Aznavour on the occasion.

A French-Armenian legend, Aznavour will be accompanied by his son, Nicolas, and they will also accept the medal on behalf of Aida, who will not be able to attend the event.

Eduardo Eurnekian, Chairman of the IRWF, and Baruch Tenembaum, Founder of this NGO, have issued a joint statement: “The International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation is dedicated to preserving and divulging the legacy of the rescuers. Our main mission is the recognition of goodness. The Aznavour family has shown us, through their spirit of solidarity, the face of those who opted not to stand idly by in the face of evil. Aida and Charles Aznavour were young people during the Holocaust, but they knew very well the perils entailed and together with their parents, they chose to lend a helping hand to those in need. It is a great honor for our Foundation to bestow upon Aida and Charles Aznavour, and through them to their dear parents, Knar and Mischa, the Raoul Wallenberg Medal, precisely as a token of recognition. We deeply thank His Excellency, President Reuven Rivlin for hosting the ceremony of bestowal of this award.”