Top Armenian tourist sites in focus of digital preservation project
October 25, 2017 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new project of digital preservation has launched in Tumo aimed at scanning and processing Armenia’s Noravank monastery and Areni-1 cave.
A 13th-century Armenian monastery, Noravank is on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, whereas the Areni-1 cave complex is a multicomponent site where the earliest known shoe and the earliest known winery in the world were announced to have been found in 2010 and 2011, respectively.
Experts from CyArk, a nonprofit organization in California, have already arrived in the country and started the 3D scanning process.
CyArk’s official mission statement is “digitally preserving cultural heritage sites through collecting, archiving and providing open access to data created by laser scanning, digital modeling, and other state-of-the-art technologies.”
The initiative started on October 23 in cooperation with Tumo and The My Armenia Program funded by USAID and implemented by the Smithsonian Institution.
The group will visit Noravank and the cave nearby on October 25 to carry out three-dimensional filming and process the collected materials later on.
3D scanning is a popular technique for analyzing a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance.
Top stories
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.
Today’s high performance computing environments can significantly benefit if core algorithms and processes are accelerated using hardware.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian composer's "lost" concerto to gain momentum in Charlottesville The Crozet Community Orchestra will perform the "lost" concerto of Arno Babajanian November 11 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Armenian Genocide film "Intent to Destroy" wins DOC LA's top award The film-in-film produced by Berlinger, Rosenbloom and Esrailian depicts the century of denial campaigns by the Turkish government.
Russian vessel taking military hardware to Syrian port The Alexandr Tkachenko was first rumored to be headed towards Syrian waters last week after pictures emerged from the Black Sea.
Half of Armenia's population use the Internet In particular, 1,510,906 residents of Armenia or the 49.9% of the total population go on the web as of 2016.