Al-Qaeda-linked group retakes 30 towns from Islamic State in Hama
October 25, 2017 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham rebel faction released an info-graph on Tuesday that showed everything their forces captured from the Islamic State (IS) in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate recently, Al-Masdar News reports.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham claimed their forces seized more than 30 towns from the Islamic State, while conducting a counter-offensive in eastern Hama.
The battle in northeast Hama between IS and HTS is still ongoing, as the former still controls at least 10 towns near the Idlib Governorate border.
Armenian Genocide film "Intent to Destroy" wins DOC LA's top award The film-in-film produced by Berlinger, Rosenbloom and Esrailian depicts the century of denial campaigns by the Turkish government.