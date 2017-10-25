Al-Qaeda-linked group retakes 30 towns from Islamic State in Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham rebel faction released an info-graph on Tuesday that showed everything their forces captured from the Islamic State (IS) in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate recently, Al-Masdar News reports.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham claimed their forces seized more than 30 towns from the Islamic State, while conducting a counter-offensive in eastern Hama.

The battle in northeast Hama between IS and HTS is still ongoing, as the former still controls at least 10 towns near the Idlib Governorate border.