Armenian figure skaters participating in several int'l tournaments
October 25, 2017 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating was held in Moscow on October 20 - 22, with Armenia's representative Anastasia Galustyan also participating.
In Moscow, Galustyan took the 12th spot, while Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva snatched victory.
"The very fact of participation in such a tournament is already a great success for us," said the President of the Federation of Figure Skating, Melania Stepanyan.
"Now our leading athletes will participate in international competitions. Anastasia and Slavik Hayrapetyan will go to Tallinn to take part in the ISU Challenger Series tournament in November. The Tina Hayrapetian / Simon Proulx-Senecal pair will compete in a similar tournament in Warsaw."
Stepanyan also said that Edward Ter-Ghazaryan will leave for Romania to participate in an international junior tournament, the press service of the National Olympic Committee reports.
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Apple’s struggle to get iPhone Xs to market on time The challenge was how to make the sophisticated phone—with advanced features such as facial recognition—in large enough numbers.
Armenian composer's "lost" concerto to gain momentum in Charlottesville The Crozet Community Orchestra will perform the "lost" concerto of Arno Babajanian November 11 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
How to send and receive money using Facebook Messenger It's a little-known fact that Facebook's chat app can be used to send and receive money, and CNet reveals how to set it up.
Armenian Genocide film "Intent to Destroy" wins DOC LA's top award The film-in-film produced by Berlinger, Rosenbloom and Esrailian depicts the century of denial campaigns by the Turkish government.