Awesome Foundation bringing fun to Karabahk kids, sick children
October 25, 2017 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After a regular pitch night of Awesome Foundation Yerevan on Wednesday, October 17 at Mirzoyan Library, two winning projects of this month were announced - Ara Harutyunyan’s NorShenLab and Marianna Pahlevanyan’s Puppet Therapy.
Awesome Foundation Yerevan is a team of trustees devoted to supporting ideas that make our reality more awesome. They give a $1.000 no-strings-attached monthly micro grant to the winning project.
The goal of NorShenLab is to make the educational process of children ofNagorno Karabakh's Norshen community more interactive and interesting by installing panels on classroom tables. The implementation of the project will enable the teachers to organize a number of games and competitions.
Puppet Therapy, meanwhile, seeks to help the children receiving inpatient treatment overcome the psychological and physical discomfort, as well as cheer them up.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple’s struggle to get iPhone Xs to market on time The challenge was how to make the sophisticated phone—with advanced features such as facial recognition—in large enough numbers.
Armenian composer's "lost" concerto to gain momentum in Charlottesville The Crozet Community Orchestra will perform the "lost" concerto of Arno Babajanian November 11 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
How to send and receive money using Facebook Messenger It's a little-known fact that Facebook's chat app can be used to send and receive money, and CNet reveals how to set it up.
Armenian Genocide film "Intent to Destroy" wins DOC LA's top award The film-in-film produced by Berlinger, Rosenbloom and Esrailian depicts the century of denial campaigns by the Turkish government.