Awesome Foundation bringing fun to Karabahk kids, sick children

PanARMENIAN.Net - After a regular pitch night of Awesome Foundation Yerevan on Wednesday, October 17 at Mirzoyan Library, two winning projects of this month were announced - Ara Harutyunyan’s NorShenLab and Marianna Pahlevanyan’s Puppet Therapy.

Awesome Foundation Yerevan is a team of trustees devoted to supporting ideas that make our reality more awesome. They give a $1.000 no-strings-attached monthly micro grant to the winning project.

The goal of NorShenLab is to make the educational process of children ofNagorno Karabakh's Norshen community more interactive and interesting by installing panels on classroom tables. The implementation of the project will enable the teachers to organize a number of games and competitions.

Puppet Therapy, meanwhile, seeks to help the children receiving inpatient treatment overcome the psychological and physical discomfort, as well as cheer them up.