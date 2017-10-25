Half of Armenia's population use the Internet
October 25, 2017 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Half of Armenia's population use the Internet, placing the country on the 115th position in terms of global Internet usage, data from Internet Live Stat reveal.
In particular, 1,510,906 residents of Armenia or the 49.9% of the total population go on the web as of 2016.
61.1% of people use the Internet in neighboring Azerbaijan, 52.9 % in Georgia, 58 % in Turkey, and 48.9 % in Iran.
Only in Iceland everyone is using the Internet, while Eritrea, Burundi and Somalia are at the bottom end with only 1.1%, 1.5% and 1.7% user engagement.
