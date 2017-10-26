Armenia has beautiful people, great architecture and food: Quentin Moore
October 26, 2017 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Soul artist Quentin Moore who visited Armenia in mid-October for a special concert, has revealed his admiration for Yerevan, the hospitality he witnessed, the delicious food and much more.
In an Instagram post, Moore said "Yerevan had me really feeling Armenia (and myself too)."
"I can't say enough about this city! So much culture, many beautiful people, and great architecture! And GREAT FOOD (including Armenian Bbq!)"
In a series of photos, the musician posted one depicting "the large pool" that Kanye West ran through when performing in Yerevan.
While performing at a free outdoor concert in the capital of Armenia, rapper Kanye West jumped into Swan Lake and "tried to walk on water," as Reuters said then. West, alongside Kim and Kloe Kardashian were traveling in Armenia where they visited the Genocide memorial to pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims.
"Also, one thing I found interesting in Yerevan was the stop lights had timers on them! Lol! I wonder how that will roll in the United States!?," the singer joked.
Moore spent 3 days and 2 nights Armenia.
Moore's debut album, "Vintage Love", and the 2011 follow-up, "Quentinized" (Mixtape), were both self-produced.
