Facebook's Workplace Chat desktop app now open to everyone
October 26, 2017 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook brought its Slack-competing service out of private beta last year and rebranded it as simply 'Workplace'.
Its messaging side offering, Workplace Chat, had browser and mobile components -- and now, it's bringing its desktop app out of beta so all users can converse in text or over video, send files and share screens though their computer, Engadget said.
The service will also be adding group video chat support to the desktop and mobile Workplace Chat apps in the coming weeks.
At some point later in 2017, Workplace will also release a streamlined free version without all the bells and whistles in a bid to compete with the similar small-team offerings from Slack and Microsoft Teams.
