Armenian architect to build futuristic supertall skyscraper in Manhattan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The tallest building designed by an Armenian architect for the US, which will hold apartments like "shelves in the air", has gained planning approval, Dezeen reports.

Moscow-based Meganom has received the go-ahead to build the 262 Fifth Avenue tower in New York's Nomad district from the city's Department of Buildings.

First unveiled earlier this year, the skinny skyscraper will reach 1,009 feet (307.5 metres) tall and be topped with an observation deck. It will be the neighbourhood's first supertall – between 984 feet (300 metres) and 1,969 feet (600 metres) – but one of many with similarly svelte proportions either completed or under construction in the city.

"We didn't want it to be too high, but at the same time be visible and provide better views for the flats," Meganom co-founder Yury Grigoryan - who is of Armenian descent - said in an interview.

"We decided not to be higher than the Empire State Building observation deck, and we are checking carefully not to spoil the view of the horizon, or for tourists."

Grigoryan said that the building's structure is unique. Its lift and mechanical systems will occupy a core volume on the western side, which a stack of column-free living spaces will be anchored to like shelves.

"It is a completely flexible frame, like shelves in the air with good views," the architect said. "We think that this structure can be the future."

Each of the units will measure approximately 47 by 52 feet (approximately 14.3 by 16.1 metres), with 16-foot (4.8-metre) slab-to-slab height and huge windows on the northern and southern facades.

Residents will be able to chose the size of their apartments. They can purchase full floors, in multiples, and portions of levels depending on how much space they require.

Although the project is Meganom's first in the US, the firm – which Grigoyan runs with Ilya Kuleshov, Elena Uglovskaya and Artem Staborovsky – is currently working a number of buildings in Russia.