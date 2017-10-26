// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Marcus Miller says put off his concert tour to perform in Armenia

Marcus Miller says put off his concert tour to perform in Armenia
October 26, 2017 - 18:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous jazz musician, two-time Grammy Award winner Marcus Miller said on Thursday, October 26 that he put off his concert tour for participating in Yerevan Jazz Fest 2017, Novosti Armenia reports.

The annual festival will be held in the Armenian capital from October 26 to November 3, with Miller's concert slated for Thursday.

The musician said he had heard rave reviews about the Yerevan Jazz Festival before he was given the opportunity to come to Armenia and take part in it.

Miller said all his creative team has arrived in Armenia with him.

This year the festival is dedicated to the Avedis Zildjian Company, which is an American cymbal manufacturer founded in the 17th century.

Related links:
Novosti Armenia. Двукратный обладатель премии "Грэмми" отложил свой концертный тур ради Yerevan Jazz Fest 2017
 Top stories
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl StreepCher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep
Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
Armenian artist presents a dialogue of the world on canvasArmenian artist presents a dialogue of the world on canvas
Hamalbashyan is inspired by things that weigh on his mind, whether it’s his diabetic grandmother or international affairs.
Harry Potter's childhood home up for saleHarry Potter's childhood home up for sale
De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Sergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: VarsitySergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: Varsity
Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
‘Karate Kid’ sequel series coming to YouTube Red
Next "Game of Thrones" episode leaks online
Fans predict how Donna from "Kevin Can Wait" will die
Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother' teaser will creep everyone out
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Arts & Showbiz
 Latest news
Syrian army retakes largest island in Deir ez-Zor The Syrian Arab Army liberated Saqr Island in Deir ez-Zor this afternoon, following a 15 hour operation against the Islamic State.
Foreign minister says Iranians not fooled by U.S. game 'Lose the 'standing with the Iranian people' mantra. They elected their president w/6 million more popular votes & 73% turnout,' Zarif said.
Armenian architect to build futuristic supertall skyscraper in Manhattan Meganom has received the go-ahead to build the 262 Fifth Avenue tower in New York from the city's Department of Buildings.
Armenian startup CodeFights offers game-changing hiring system Companies can use the CodeFightsR system to design programming bots and list them on CodeFights' public website.