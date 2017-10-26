Marcus Miller says put off his concert tour to perform in Armenia
October 26, 2017 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous jazz musician, two-time Grammy Award winner Marcus Miller said on Thursday, October 26 that he put off his concert tour for participating in Yerevan Jazz Fest 2017, Novosti Armenia reports.
The annual festival will be held in the Armenian capital from October 26 to November 3, with Miller's concert slated for Thursday.
The musician said he had heard rave reviews about the Yerevan Jazz Festival before he was given the opportunity to come to Armenia and take part in it.
Miller said all his creative team has arrived in Armenia with him.
This year the festival is dedicated to the Avedis Zildjian Company, which is an American cymbal manufacturer founded in the 17th century.
Armenian startup CodeFights offers game-changing hiring system Companies can use the CodeFightsR system to design programming bots and list them on CodeFights' public website.