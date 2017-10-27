Apple's iPhone X now available for pre-order
October 27, 2017 - 11:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple'siPhone X is now available for pre-order, TechCrunch reports.
In case you’ve spent the last month living under a rock and missed the news, the device represents quite a departure for Apple.
For one thing, it priced from $1,000.
Design-wise there is much new for Apple, too. The iPhone X discards the home button in favor of an all-screen front. Rather than Touch ID, it comes with Face ID, a new security system that scans the owner’s face. Apple claims it is even more secure than using a person’s fingerprint.
Availability is likely to be scarce — even more so if you read to the end of this post — but those seeking pre-order can do so as of now on the Apple site.
Initial shipment dates for those who have been successful appear to be 2-3 weeks, but, if you think you can take on the crowd, the phone will be available from November 3 in stores in the following countries:
Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.
