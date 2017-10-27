Three Armenian churches on verge of full destruction in Turkey's Van

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three Armenian churches in Turkey's Van province are on the verge of full destruction, Gazetekarinci.com reports.

Artsvaberd in the town of Ercis of Van, in particular, now has a lot of holes, the walls and khachkars have been destroyed, while the monastery itself has turned into a dump.

Built in the 7-8th centuries, Artsvaberd was one of the greatest monasteries in the entire province and has suffered multiple attacks by Turks and Kurds.

Also, the church of St Gevorg and the Surb Astvatsatsin monastery in the village of Artamet are on the brink of destruction due to attacks by treasure hunters and the local residents' negligence.

Prior to the Genocide, 700 Armenians lived in the village, and a mosque was built near the St Gevorg church in thee 1990s.