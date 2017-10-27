Rebels in Qalamoun Mountains to reconcile with Syrian government

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebel groups in the eastern region of the Qalamoun Mountains will visit Damascus City next week to discuss terms of reconciliation with the Syrian government, Russian media reported on Friday, October 27, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the Russian media, 11 officials representing the armed groups in the eastern Qalamoun will travel to Damascus next Sunday to negotiate with the government.

The government gave the armed groups a number of terms to adhere to:

To negotiate with no preconditions,

All rebel fighters turn in their weapons and go back to civilian lives,

Turn in remaining military equipment to the Syrian Army in Jaroud, Al-Nasriyah, and Al-Dumayr.