Prominent young Armenian cellist to perform in Wharton Center
October 27, 2017 - 18:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow State Symphony Orchestra is coming to Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall led by Pavel Kogan and featuring prominent Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan on November 7.
The orchestra will enchant audiences with their bold sound and their ability to bring music to life in East Lansing, Michigan. The Los Angeles Times uses words like “passionate” and “revelatory” to put their concert experience into tangible description. The orchestra is one of the oldest and most revered orchestras in Russia.
Music Director and Chief Conductor Pavel Kogan has lead the orchestra since 1989. Kogan, an innovative leader in the musical world, has directed ensembles for over 40 years and is one of the world’s top conductors. On November 7th the orchestra will dazzle concertgoers with Wagner’s soaring Tristan und Isolde Overture, Robert Schumann’s entrancing Cello Concerto in A minor, and Jean Sibelius’ beautifully captivating Symphony No. 2.
Joining the Moscow orchestra is Hakhnazaryan, for Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A Minor. The young Armenian cellist took the audience’s breath away during his solo performance with the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra in 2013. Since then he has earned critical acclaim with major orchestras around the globe, including the London Symphony Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and was recently granted the title of Honored Artist of Armenia. The Strad magazine describes him as “dazzlingly brilliant.”
