Armenia's Sevan Startup Summit 2018 slated for July 22-29
October 27, 2017 - 18:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sevan Startup Summit 2018 will be held on July 22-29 next year in the Armenian town of Sevan on a lake of the same name. The event is open for applications from startups and investors starting from November 1.
Lake Sevan is the natural treasure of Armenia located in the north-east of the country in the Gegharkunik province. It is the largest lake in Armenia, and one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in Eurasia. Weather at Sevan is calm. Armenians and guests enjoy the beach season from May to September.
Sevan Startup Summit is a yearly non-formal startup event. Initially held in summer 2016 at Sevan lake’s shore by Startup Armenia Foundation, the event is the first of its kind not only in Armenia but in the world. The participants share mode of life during the seven days, which makes the summit even more interactive. During the summit, for several days, teams representing startups on different stages of development including startups from the idea stage seed stage and business stage, have an opportunity to communicate with each other as well as meet different entrepreneurs, specialists and speakers during the lectures, skillful programmers during the campathon, and also invited investors both from Armenia and abroad.
According to the organizers, preparatory work is already underway ahead of the 2018 edition of the summit.
